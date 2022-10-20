iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after acquiring an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,579 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $370.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $391.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $401.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

