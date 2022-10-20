J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Carrier Global by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in Carrier Global by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Carrier Global by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 22,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 47,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Carrier Global by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 457,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,986,000 after buying an additional 80,576 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CARR traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.54. 85,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,715. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $33.10 and a 1 year high of $57.97.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CARR. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.77.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

