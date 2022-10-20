J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,610 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.9% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $493,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,267,620 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,018,602,000 after buying an additional 2,249,600 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.23. 339,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,304,628. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $173.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

