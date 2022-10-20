Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. PepsiCo makes up 0.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $172.50. The company had a trading volume of 82,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,422,646. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.37 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.62. The stock has a market cap of $237.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

