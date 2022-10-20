Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC Buys 3,710 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 4.1% of Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Jackson Thornton Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $14,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 231,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,146 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 340,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,091,000 after acquiring an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $486,000. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $13,753,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $49.30. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,555. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $46.11 and a twelve month high of $64.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15.

