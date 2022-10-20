Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Jamf (BATS:JAMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $28.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $26.00. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 22.16% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JAMF. Mizuho decreased their target price on Jamf from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on Jamf from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

Jamf stock opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.96.

Jamf ( BATS:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $115.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Jamf news, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linh Lam sold 1,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total transaction of $49,553.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,170.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dean Hager sold 30,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $812,862.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 320,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,213.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Jamf by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,566,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016,031 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,885,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,693,000 after acquiring an additional 27,627 shares during the period. Mairs & Power Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 1,686,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,692,000 after acquiring an additional 66,727 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Jamf by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,415,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,258,000 after acquiring an additional 318,630 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Jamf by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,193,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares during the period.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

