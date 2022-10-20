Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Mizuho

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut Jamf from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Jamf alerts:

Jamf Price Performance

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average of $25.97. Jamf has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $49.27.

About Jamf

Jamf ( NASDAQ:JAMF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $115.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.00 million. Jamf had a negative return on equity of 9.39% and a negative net margin of 33.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Jamf will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a software solution for educators; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies to eliminate shadow IT and block risky content and manage data consumption with real-time analytics and granular reporting; and Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; and Jamf Private Access, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.