Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 122 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 122 ($1.47) price target on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VOD. UBS Group set a GBX 143 ($1.73) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 160 ($1.93) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 140 ($1.69) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 215 ($2.60) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 145.55 ($1.76).

Shares of VOD opened at GBX 101.16 ($1.22) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £28.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,686.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 109.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of GBX 97.40 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71).

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

