Joystick (JOY) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $2.55 Billion

Joystick (JOY) traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. Joystick has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion and $408,564.00 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00002671 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,064.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007113 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002767 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023185 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057416 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00050407 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00022813 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005188 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Joystick

JOY is a token. Its launch date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

