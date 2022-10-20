JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH) Announces Dividend of GBX 7.50

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc (LON:JCH – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.50 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock traded up GBX 6 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 646 ($7.81). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,757. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11, a quick ratio of 67.67 and a current ratio of 71.83. The company has a market cap of £387.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 455.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 670.71 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 683.94. JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 610.32 ($7.37) and a twelve month high of GBX 790 ($9.55).

In other JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust news, insider Nicholas Melhuish acquired 723 shares of JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 686 ($8.29) per share, with a total value of £4,959.78 ($5,992.97).

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

