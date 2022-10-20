Kava (KAVA) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Kava token can now be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00007517 BTC on exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $428.93 million and $37.16 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Kava has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00080240 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00059730 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000544 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00015008 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025358 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001449 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000247 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 301,795,882 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,306,617 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

