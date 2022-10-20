Kenedix Office Investment Stock Scheduled to Split on Friday, October 28th (OTC:KDXRF)

Shares of Kenedix Office Investment Corp. (OTC:KDXRF – Get Rating) are scheduled to split on Friday, October 28th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, October 28th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, October 28th.
Separately, Mizuho upgraded shares of Kenedix Office Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
