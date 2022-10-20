Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given a €12.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO – Get Rating) received a €12.40 ($12.65) price target from equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 71.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on KCO. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($8.16) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.30 ($10.51) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

ETR KCO opened at €7.22 ($7.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $720.20 million and a PE ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €8.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.19, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of €6.43 ($6.56) and a 1-year high of €13.50 ($13.78).

Klöckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through three segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals EU, and Kloeckner Metals Non-EU. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

