KRS Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

KRS Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 990,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,012,808. The firm has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on F. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Nomura raised shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.77.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

