Kujira (KUJI) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $83.53 Million

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a total market cap of $83.53 million and approximately $121,561.00 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kujira coin can currently be bought for $0.92 or 0.00004828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira’s launch date was November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 90,788,390 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, "Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. More information can be found at https://kujira.app."

