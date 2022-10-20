Lake Street Advisors Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $2,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CG. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 257.1% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 94.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 9,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $200,981.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,960,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,944,677.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 8,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $330,922.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,712 shares in the company, valued at $7,180,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 630,787 shares of company stock worth $29,311,622. 29.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Carlyle Group Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on CG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.50 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.97.

NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.40. 37,164 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,534,057. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $60.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average is $34.68.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.06. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 31.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th were issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.