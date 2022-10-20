Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) PT Lowered to $82.00

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $83.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 34.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Laredo Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LPI opened at $60.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Laredo Petroleum has a 12 month low of $51.22 and a 12 month high of $120.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Laredo Petroleum ( NYSE:LPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.01. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 65.73%. The company had revenue of $560.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.28 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laredo Petroleum will post 25.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Laredo Petroleum news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total value of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jessica R. Wren sold 1,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.02, for a total transaction of $72,668.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,145 shares in the company, valued at $226,502.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $250,687.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,420.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,509 shares of company stock worth $585,406. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Laredo Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 57.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Laredo Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.