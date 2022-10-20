LEMONCHAIN Price Reaches $1.55 (LEMC)

LEMONCHAIN (LEMC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 20th. LEMONCHAIN has a total market cap of $5.08 billion and $852,663.00 worth of LEMONCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, LEMONCHAIN has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One LEMONCHAIN token can currently be bought for $1.55 or 0.00008090 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LEMONCHAIN

LEMONCHAIN’s launch date was March 17th, 2022. LEMONCHAIN’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. LEMONCHAIN’s official website is www.lemonchain.io. The official message board for LEMONCHAIN is blog.naver.com/lemonchain. LEMONCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @lemonchain_lemc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

LEMONCHAIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lemonchain uses blockchain technology, a solution to value healthcare data assets, consisting of data accumulation, inquiry, and utilization.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LEMONCHAIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LEMONCHAIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LEMONCHAIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

