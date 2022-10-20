Lincoln National Corp Has $1.44 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.65 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $84.11.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

