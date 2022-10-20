Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Cut to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LYG. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 64 ($0.77) to GBX 56 ($0.68) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 52 ($0.63) to GBX 55 ($0.66) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 71 ($0.86) to GBX 72 ($0.87) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 42 ($0.51) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.88.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Lloyds Banking Group Trading Down 5.7 %

NYSE:LYG opened at $1.82 on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Lloyds Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.0385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Institutional Trading of Lloyds Banking Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LYG. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 70,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,271 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 390,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 81,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 7,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Rating)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.