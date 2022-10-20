MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) PT Raised to $11.00

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) had its target price raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 187.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MGNX. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of MacroGenics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.44.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

MGNX stock opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. MacroGenics has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $22.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $234.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 1.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $26.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.59 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 326.76% and a negative return on equity of 102.68%. As a group, analysts forecast that MacroGenics will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,032,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,524,000 after purchasing an additional 86,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in MacroGenics by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in MacroGenics by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,800,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,312,000 after purchasing an additional 547,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

