ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.00.

MAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $72.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. ManpowerGroup has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.65.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 88.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 4.3% in the first quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 9.9% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 92,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,065,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

