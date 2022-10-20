MedTech Acquisition (NASDAQ:MTAC) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTAC – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.97 and last traded at $9.97. 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 143,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

MedTech Acquisition Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average is $9.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $7,646,000. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its position in MedTech Acquisition by 171.4% in the first quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,195,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,716,000 after acquiring an additional 755,008 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its position in MedTech Acquisition by 1,265.8% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 577,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 535,109 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in MedTech Acquisition by 387.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 436,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 347,119 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in MedTech Acquisition by 284.8% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 401,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 297,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

About MedTech Acquisition

MedTech Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare sector in the United States.. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

