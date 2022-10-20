Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Position Lifted by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 307,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,611 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $27,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Medtronic Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of MDT traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $82.62. The stock had a trading volume of 79,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,654,691. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $79.44 and a fifty-two week high of $124.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.23. The firm has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

