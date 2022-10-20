MELD (MELD) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $61.33 Million

MELD (MELD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, MELD has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. MELD has a market cap of $61.33 million and $65,412.00 worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MELD token can currently be bought for $0.0179 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About MELD

MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,416,910,054 tokens. MELD’s official Twitter account is @meld_labs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MELD’s official website is www.meld.com. MELD’s official message board is medium.com/meld-labs.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cardano platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.01808182 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $70,112.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

