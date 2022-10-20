MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Market Cap of $118.01 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. MetisDAO has a total market cap of $118.01 million and approximately $6.02 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for approximately $26.86 or 0.00140853 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, MetisDAO has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,070.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007081 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002894 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005803 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023179 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00057432 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00048418 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022837 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005194 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

METIS is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 5,410,001 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,393,228 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisdao.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MetisDAO (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. MetisDAO has a current supply of 5,410,000.51 with 4,393,227.68425 in circulation. The last known price of MetisDAO is 26.75058583 USD and is down -3.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $5,536,413.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.