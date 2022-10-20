Mina (MINA) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.47 Million

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Mina has a total market cap of $382.60 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Mina coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002799 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003074 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,258.67 or 0.27425788 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010712 BTC.

Mina Profile

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 713,985,291 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 713,572,884.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.53559055 USD and is down -1.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $8,194,458.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mina should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

