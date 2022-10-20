Mizuho Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $320.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $360.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.32.
Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $187.73 on Monday. Atlassian has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.79.
In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 51,684 shares of company stock worth $11,247,731 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $410,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $1,643,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $1,279,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.
Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.
