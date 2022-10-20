Mizuho Trims Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Target Price to $320.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $360.00 to $320.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

TEAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Atlassian from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $279.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lowered their price target on Atlassian from $285.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atlassian from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $325.32.

Atlassian Stock Performance

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $187.73 on Monday. Atlassian has a one year low of $159.54 and a one year high of $483.13. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of -77.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.79.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.62, for a total transaction of $1,693,684.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 465,156 shares in the company, valued at $91,458,972.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 51,684 shares of company stock worth $11,247,731 over the last 90 days. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $410,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $1,643,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $1,279,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Atlassian in the third quarter worth $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

(Get Rating)

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

See Also

