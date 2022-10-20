Monero Trading Up 3.1% This Week (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Monero coin can now be purchased for about $147.62 or 0.00770090 BTC on exchanges. Monero has a market cap of $2.69 billion and $86.05 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Monero has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19,169.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000312 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00021214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.39 or 0.00268075 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00117466 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $107.20 or 0.00559214 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.19 or 0.00246173 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.19 or 0.00267030 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,189,610 coins. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.