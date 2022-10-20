Montero Mining and Exploration (CVE:MON) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd. (CVE:MON – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 85000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Montero Mining and Exploration Stock Down 14.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.29.

Montero Mining and Exploration Company Profile

Montero Mining and Exploration Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. It explores for gold, silver, and copper molybdenum deposits. The company holds an interest in the Avispa project that covers an area of 17,000 hectares located in the Atacama region of northern Chile.

