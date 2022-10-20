Moonbeam (GLMR) Market Cap Reaches $199.04 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $199.04 million and $8.11 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for about $0.47 or 0.00002463 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded up 5.5% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00078967 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00059514 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000542 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00014939 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001605 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025314 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000307 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001459 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00007339 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000193 BTC.
Moonbeam Coin Profile
GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,039,689,047 coins and its circulating supply is 423,844,258 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Moonbeam
