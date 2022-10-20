Morgan Stanley Cuts CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target to $200.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $227.00 to $200.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

CDW has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.00.

CDW Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $159.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $208.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.64. The company has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a return on equity of 132.68% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,818 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 3.7% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management grew its stake in shares of CDW by 2.3% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 2,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 20,523 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,671,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of CDW by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 1,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

