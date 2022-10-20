Morgan Stanley Cuts NCR (NYSE:NCR) Price Target to $24.00

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NCR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stephens dropped their price target on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.00.

Shares of NCR opened at $19.03 on Monday. NCR has a 52-week low of $18.06 and a 52-week high of $45.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.27 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of 1.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NCR

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 1.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of NCR by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,542,000 after acquiring an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of NCR by 3.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in NCR in the first quarter valued at $2,940,000. Saltoro Capital LP increased its stake in NCR by 177.8% in the first quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NCR by 38.3% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 206,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,418,000 after acquiring an additional 57,100 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

