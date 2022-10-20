Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 73 to CHF 49 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 76 to CHF 47 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Zur Rose Group from CHF 61 to CHF 48 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $44.73 on Tuesday. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $42.47 and a fifty-two week high of $422.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.49.

About Zur Rose Group

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

