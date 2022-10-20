Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Command Bank lifted its holdings in PayPal by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. First Command Bank now owns 2,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 9,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded up $1.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.13. 426,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,231,310. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.61 billion, a PE ratio of 49.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $273.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna downgraded PayPal from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.19.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

