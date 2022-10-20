Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 386 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 46,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.64.

JCI stock traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,221. The stock has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.52 and a fifty-two week high of $81.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.00.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.96%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

