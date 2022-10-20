Moser Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.5% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 279 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AMD traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,376,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,380,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market cap of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.47. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $164.46.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,757,039.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $13,460,418. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.27.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

