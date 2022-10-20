MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Position Boosted by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 168.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,998 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in MSCI by 178.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in MSCI by 76.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 83 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSCI shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $513.00 to $423.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MSCI from $570.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $502.88.

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.46, for a total transaction of $2,507,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at $13,744,015.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI traded down $5.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $392.95. 6,888 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,536. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $376.41 and a fifty-two week high of $679.85. The firm has a market cap of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $450.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.08.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.08. MSCI had a net margin of 36.85% and a negative return on equity of 151.89%. The business had revenue of $551.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

