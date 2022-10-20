MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €240.00 ($244.90) price objective on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €232.00 ($236.73) price objective on MTU Aero Engines in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €232.00 ($236.73) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays set a €239.00 ($243.88) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €185.00 ($188.78) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €193.00 ($196.94) target price on MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Get MTU Aero Engines alerts:

MTU Aero Engines Price Performance

MTX opened at €173.55 ($177.09) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €170.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €179.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.21. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92. MTU Aero Engines has a 12-month low of €149.20 ($152.24) and a 12-month high of €221.10 ($225.61).

About MTU Aero Engines

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and maintains commercial and military engines, and aero derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MTU Aero Engines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MTU Aero Engines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.