Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Shares Up 1.7%

Myomo, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Rating) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.52 and last traded at $1.46. 2,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 45,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Myomo from $10.00 to $6.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th.

Myomo Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $10.19 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Myomo

Myomo ( NYSEAMERICAN:MYO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Myomo had a negative net margin of 65.87% and a negative return on equity of 81.23%. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 million. Analysts anticipate that Myomo, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myomo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 153,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Myomo by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 617,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 15,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

