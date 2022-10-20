Navcoin Price Hits $0.0558 on Top Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and approximately $723.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0558 or 0.00000291 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00135745 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.02 or 0.00260892 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00061605 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00021012 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,657,852 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

