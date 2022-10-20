NEAR Protocol Price Tops $2.85 (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for $2.85 or 0.00014961 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $2.32 billion and $152.53 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded 7.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00080354 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00059605 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025327 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000306 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007530 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 813,328,763 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 813,328,763 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 2.87127352 USD and is down -1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 187 active market(s) with $142,559,846.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

