NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Critical Contrast

NeoVolta (NASDAQ:NEOV) and Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NeoVolta and Atkore’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Atkore $2.93 billion 1.24 $587.86 million $19.40 4.53

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than NeoVolta.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeoVolta 0 0 1 0 3.00 Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for NeoVolta and Atkore, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

NeoVolta presently has a consensus price target of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 118.34%. Atkore has a consensus price target of $118.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.26%. Given NeoVolta’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe NeoVolta is more favorable than Atkore.

Profitability

This table compares NeoVolta and Atkore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeoVolta N/A N/A N/A Atkore 23.50% 90.18% 38.65%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of NeoVolta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.4% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Atkore beats NeoVolta on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells energy storage systems in the United States. It offers NV14 and NV 24 energy storage systems to store and use energy through batteries and an inverter at residential or commercial sites. The company markets and sells its products directly to certified solar installers and solar equipment distributors. NeoVolta Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc. manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management. The company offers its products under the Allied Tube & Conduit, AFC Cable Systems, Kaf-Tech, Heritage Plastics, Unistrut, Power-Strut, Cope, US Tray, FRE Composites, Calbond, and Calpipe brands. It serves a group of end markets, including new construction; maintenance, repair, and remodel, as well as infrastructure; diversified industrials; alternative power generation; healthcare; data centers; and government through electrical, industrial, and mechanical contractors, as well as original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as Atkore International Group Inc. and changed its name to Atkore Inc. in February 2021. Atkore Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, Illinois.

