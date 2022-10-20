Nexum Price Hits $0.16 on Major Exchanges (NEXM)

Nexum (NEXM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One Nexum token can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market capitalization of $829.00 million and approximately $258,486.00 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexum has traded up 9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003035 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.97 or 0.27540010 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010756 BTC.

About Nexum

Nexum’s launch date was January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nexum’s official website is nexum.ai. Nexum’s official message board is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

