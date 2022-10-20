Northcoast Research Lowers Kroger (NYSE:KR) to Neutral

Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Kroger to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Shares of KR opened at $42.94 on Monday. Kroger has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.76.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, September 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.44 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,958,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kroger by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,727,000 after buying an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Kroger by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

