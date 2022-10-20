Northern Right Capital Managem Buys 21,493 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) major shareholder Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 21,493 shares of Great Elm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $42,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,528,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,056,068. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Northern Right Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 13th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 6,594 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $13,188.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 6,002 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $12,004.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 2,214 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $4,428.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Northern Right Capital Managem purchased 5,561 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $11,122.00.

On Monday, September 26th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 92,309 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.99 per share, for a total transaction of $183,694.91.

On Friday, September 23rd, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 7,375 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $15,118.75.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Northern Right Capital Managem acquired 6,088 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $12,480.40.

On Monday, September 12th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 6,365 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $13,048.25.

On Friday, September 9th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 8,153 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $16,713.65.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Northern Right Capital Managem bought 15,877 shares of Great Elm Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.02 per share, with a total value of $32,071.54.

Great Elm Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEG traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 7,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,682. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $60.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.07. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63.

Institutional Trading of Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group ( NASDAQ:GEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.07 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative net margin of 21.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Partners LLC raised its stake in Great Elm Group by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

Further Reading

