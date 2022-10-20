Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys 507 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after buying an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Intel by 4,407.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,634,956 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $17,327,909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 43,253,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,143,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,666 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INTC. KGI Securities lowered Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Intel to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.38.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $26.31. 1,148,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,737,752. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.43. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.59 and a 12-month high of $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $108.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

