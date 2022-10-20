NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $53.00 target price on the medical device company’s stock.

NUVA has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NuVasive to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of NuVasive from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Get NuVasive alerts:

NuVasive Price Performance

NUVA stock opened at $41.46 on Monday. NuVasive has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $62.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of -51.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NuVasive ( NASDAQ:NUVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.08). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $310.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.83 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NuVasive will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 28.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,347 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NuVasive in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 85.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 76.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

NuVasive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. It provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone; and fixation system that facilitates the preservation and restoration of patient alignment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NuVasive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuVasive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.