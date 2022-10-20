OpenBlox Trading Down 9% This Week (OBX)

OpenBlox (OBX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One OpenBlox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, OpenBlox has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $75.30 million and approximately $150,897.00 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OpenBlox alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,242.65 or 0.27582138 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010773 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox’s genesis date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io. The official message board for OpenBlox is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox.

Buying and Selling OpenBlox

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenBlox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenBlox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenBlox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.