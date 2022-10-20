Oppenheimer Trims Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Target Price to $88.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Oppenheimer from $93.00 to $88.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Morgan Stanley’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.84 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MS. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $93.58.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 2.3 %

MS opened at $77.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $72.05 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.5% in the third quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley by 2.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the third quarter worth approximately $6,771,000. Finally, Advocate Group LLC grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advocate Group LLC now owns 72,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

